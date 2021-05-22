Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

