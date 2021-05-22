Spire Wealth Management Invests $483,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,206. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.