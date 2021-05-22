Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 332 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The Travelers Companies comprises 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. 906,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.