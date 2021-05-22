Stacks Price Tops $0.99 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $22.33 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00370432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00194793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,519,725 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.