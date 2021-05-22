Stakinglab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $900.46 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032745 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001217 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

