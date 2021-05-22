Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.66. 243,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,277. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.95. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

