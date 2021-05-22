Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 12,424 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

