Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 33,359 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

