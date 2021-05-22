Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 132,224 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 313.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,224 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of FMC worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

