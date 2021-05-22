Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 8,601 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $305.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $163.86 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

