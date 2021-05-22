Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.49% of Sensient Technologies worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after buying an additional 463,123 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

