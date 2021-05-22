Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.17.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $189.53 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

