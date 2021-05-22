Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Cut by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $74,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $210.11. 962,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,833. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.