Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

