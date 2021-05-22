Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MITO stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.