Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 5,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total value of C$16,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,978,740.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$17,300.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00.

CVE OCO traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.33.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.