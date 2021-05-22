Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $1,732,400.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,732,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,388.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $46.77 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

