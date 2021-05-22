Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,989 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

ORLY stock opened at $544.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $397.69 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.