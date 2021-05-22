Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Stockland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

