Streamit Coin (STREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,309.44

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 106% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,309.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

