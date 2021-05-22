Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,814 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.4% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 605,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.2% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 16,449,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.