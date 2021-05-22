Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 27,975 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

