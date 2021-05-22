Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.90. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.