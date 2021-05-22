Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $23.44 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

