Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $58.43 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.