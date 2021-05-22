Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

