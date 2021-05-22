Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $725.22. The stock had a trading volume of 621,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,223. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $707.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.47. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

