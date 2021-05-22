Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 432.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 444.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

