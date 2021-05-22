Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

EWY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,821. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

