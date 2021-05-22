Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.29. 56,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

