Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.17. 2,967,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,873. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.