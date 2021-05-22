Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 11,192,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

