Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

