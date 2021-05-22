SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $121,290.39 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96.

STKL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 756,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

