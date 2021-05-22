Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.77 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.77 million and $3.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.37 or 0.06164789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00159074 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,058,090 coins and its circulating supply is 317,502,663 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.