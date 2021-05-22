SureRemit Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. SureRemit has a market cap of $5.62 million and $39,445.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

