Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £127.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

In related news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

