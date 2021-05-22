suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Hits $23.24 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, suterusu has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $843,424.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

