SVB Leerink Cuts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $45.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 238,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,197. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.