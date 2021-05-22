SVB Leerink Weighs in on Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

AMTI opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.