SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider John S. Schoenstein Sells 6,424 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 964,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 70.9% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 461,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $1,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 133.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

