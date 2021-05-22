SYNC Network Market Capitalization Reaches $4.20 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $18,758.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00486497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021510 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.01325783 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 141,942,710 coins and its circulating supply is 114,835,622 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

