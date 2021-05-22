Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.38-6.45 EPS.

SNPS traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average is $247.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

