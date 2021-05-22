Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.38-6.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

