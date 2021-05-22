Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 4,017,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

