Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $111.41 million and $2.48 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $178.58 or 0.00466468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,387,863 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

