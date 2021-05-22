T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $166.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.36.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.17. 705,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,313. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.