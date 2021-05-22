Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Taisei alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.