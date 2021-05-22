Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,042,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,016,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 11.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $5,057,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,890 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. 5,979,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

