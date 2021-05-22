Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $20.00. 1,234,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,396,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

